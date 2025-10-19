The Gilded Age season 4 premiere date: October 2025 update

With us currently deep in the month of October, are we getting closer to learning more about The Gilded Age season 4 at HBO? Make no mistake that we want it, but getting it at this point is going to require a great deal of patience.

After all, the first thing that you do have to remember here is the rather-simple fact that the third season only ended a mere matter of months ago. It has been renewed already but at the same time, we see no real reason why anyone involved in the show is going to be rushing things.

So as we get through the rest of October, we do so with almost zero expectations that there is going to be more in the way of news on The Gilded Age. Why would there be? Instead, we just have to move forward with the understanding that the next chapter of the series could prove to be all sorts of entertaining, and for a number of different reasons.

After all, consider what we are set to seemingly see moving forward with Bertha and George after the decision that the latter made in the season 3 finale. Are we going to see them live separate lives, and has Bertha already been laying the groundwork for her place in society? We imagine that there will continue to be some new faces, as well, and the show is poised to give us something that is both unexpected and familiar at the same exact time.

Based on the way in which HBO does unfortunately schedule things out, we do not envision another season until late 2026 or early 2027. If anything is revealed, we are thrilled to offer some clarity.

