NCIS season 23 episode 2 sneak peek: Is Parker actually dead?

Based on what we are seeing at present heading into NCIS season 23 episode 2, one thing feels abundantly clear: The producers are playing with us. In particular, they want us to be seriously considering the possibility that one Alden Parker could actually be dead.

So is there a chance that the series killed off one of their main characters — and thanks in part to his own sister? It is a crazy thing to consider but at the same time, that was the cliffhanger. We just have a really hard time thinking that it is about to stick.

If you head over to the official YouTube for the show, you can see some of the sneak previews for the second part of “Prodigal Son,” one that makes it abundantly clear that at least some people tend to think that Gary Cole’s character is gone. Yet, there is something rather suspicious about the way in which Jimmy Palmer and Nick Torres are acting. These are the sort of things that make us think that on some level, he could actually still be out there … even if the idea of it feels a little crazy to think about on paper.

Odds are, this is all a part of some sort of elaborate stunt in order to ensure that we are going to be seeing Parker emerge from the ashes. All of this could be a way to finally get resolution on the Carla Marino story arc that played a big role last season. (Of course, we do still wonder if there could be a few lingering threads intentionally saved for a little while, as well…)

What do you think we are going to be seeing heading into NCIS season 23 episode 2 on Tuesday?

If you think this is a whole ploy, how do you think the team pulled it off? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for more.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

