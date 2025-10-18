Sweet Magnolias season 5 premiere date: An October 2025 update

Is there a chance that we are going to be hearing more about a Sweet Magnolias season 5 premiere date between now and the end of October?

Obviously, we understand the desire to learn more about the Netflix show at this point, especially since there is a ton of footage in the can already. We know that you are going to see at least some of the main characters for a time in New York, but we do also think that you’ll continue to get more of what we’ve come to know and love from the series, as well.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get even more great TV reactions and reviews!

So is there any chance that the powers-that-be at the streaming service are going to share more information in the near future here? Make no mistake that it would be amazing but at the same time, it feels right to set your expectations fairly. Since we did just get more of Sweet Magnolias earlier this year, it is probably premature to sit here and think that we are about to get something more. Realistically, we tend to think some more formal announcements will come out earlier in 2026, and that is if we are lucky.

Should you be worried at all that this upcoming season is going to be the final one? We understand if you are, mostly because this is around the point that a lot of Netflix shows start to come to a close. However, we do tend to think that this series is relatively similar in a way to Virgin River, another show that is reasonably priced and has a dedicated audience. These two series collectively could easily run for a decade, or at least so long as the viewership is there.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Sweet Magnolias right now, including on filming

What do you most want to see moving into Sweet Magnolias season 5 when it airs?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







