Sweet Magnolias season 5 premiere date: A September 2025 update

Now that we are close to the end of September 2025 are we poised to learn something more about Sweet Magnolias season 5?

There are of course many things that we can note within this piece, but we should start by noting here that production for the latest batch of episodes is already done. That means that for the folks at Netflix, everything is now about editing and making sure that these episodes are good to go at the right time.

At this point, let’s just say that some patience is still going to be required here. While it would be great for Sweet Magnolias to be available again this year, we tend to think that a late winter or spring launch makes the most sense. Just remember that the fourth season premiered back in February and an annual release is the best-case scenario. A lot of shows at Netflix take a little bit longer than that.

For the aforementioned streaming service, the most important thing here is going to be timing. They have so many high-profile releases that they do not have to rush when any of their individual shows come out. They can just find the right time to put them on the air and then roll with it from there.

So when will a premiere date be announced?

It is certainly not going to be this month! If we are lucky, it is something that we are going to see revealed at some point at the end of the year, and we will have it to look forward to as we kick off 2026. With that being said, though, we know that this is the best-case scenario and we will just have to wait and see it all play out.

