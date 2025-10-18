Task season 1 episode 7 (finale): Is a cliffhanger ahead?

As so many of you are aware at this point, Task season 1 episode 7 is coming to HBO tomorrow night — and of course, this one is going to be huge. This is the finale, and almost every loose end regarding Tom, Maeve, and everyone else should be referenced.

Now that we’ve said that, is there actually going to be resolution? With a show like this, we recognize the fear that you could be stuck waiting for something else down the road.

For the time being, though, here’s where we will tell you that insofar as where we stand right now, there is not a lot of reason for fear. We do tend to think that Task is out to resolve most loose ends from the first season, and for a rather simple reason: This was always billed to be a limited series. Now, the network and the producers could always change their mind, but much like many other shows over the years, this was designed to have a beginning, middle, and end. It is one of things that HBO does so well, and we don’t tend to think they are going to upend this model anytime soon.

In the end, we believe that if there is anything lingering after the events of the finale, it is tied to one thing above all others: The story wanting to leave something else out there for you to wonder about. Sometimes, there are plot elements that are either open-ended or up for interpretation, and we would not be altogether shocked if something like that happened here, either.

What do you most want to see moving into the big Task season 1 finale?

Do you anticipate that a number of the major loose ends are going to be tied up?

