Is Saturday Night Live new tonight on NBC, October 18, 2025?

Is Saturday Night Live new tonight on NBC? Of course, we do not blame anyone for wanting more installments of the show after the last two. The season just started, so why would anyone be okay with seeing a hiatus start at this point?

Well, here is the good news: You do not have to worry about that at all. We are going to be getting a new episode tonight; not only that, but it will feature Sabrina Carpenter front and center! Even going into this season, it was easy to assume that she was going to have a big spotlight episode and for good reason. She is one of the biggest pop stars on the planet for starters, and she also has experience performing in front of crowds dating back to Girl Meets World. Also, she took part in multiple Saturday Night Live installments last season and did rather great. Why not keep that going?

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get more reactions and reviews!

As for what we’re going to see tonight, it does feel like the show may easily throw another Domingo sketch at us simply for the purpose of trying to get more social-media views. Is that really the right thing, though? We’d almost prefer a new idea that can make use of Carpenter’s vocal chops and physical comedy, especially since repeating sketches often leads to diminishing returns.

Of course, it goes without saying that there is going to be a lot of notable pop-culture references and topical moments during the show, but we do think it’s going to be hard to top the big Weekend Update reunion we had on this past episode with Tina Fey and Seth Meyers each joining host Amy Poehler. We’re just glad that the show does still value this nostalgia, even in an era where they are moving past the landmark season 50.

What do you want to see moving into tonight’s new Saturday Night Live episode?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back — there are some other updates on the way.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







