Boston Blue season 1 episode 2 spoilers: What lies ahead next?

Following the premiere of Boston Blue tonight on CBS, are you eager to learn a little bit more about season 1 episode 2? We do tend to think the premiere will fare well just because of the fandom that was out there from Blue Bloods but moving forward, this series will need to work further to stand on its own two feet.

So what is one part of that going to look like? Well, it is as simple as learning more about Danny and Lena’s partnership — a key cornerstone for whatever the show will become.

If you look below, you can see the full Boston Blue season 1 episode 2 synopsis with more insight on what lies ahead:

“Teammates” – Lena and Danny are pulled into a high-stakes murder investigation when a whistleblower tied to one of Mae’s court cases is found dead. Meanwhile, Jonah and Sean prepare for their first official day on the job, on BOSTON BLUE, Friday, Oct. 24 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

It is strange to say, but the part of Boston Blue that will likely take the most time to get accustomed to is the new version of Sean we are seeing. He does not look and act like the character did on Blue Bloods for the most part, and he is going to be important since he is a big reason why Danny is sticking around in Boston. We know that Donnie Wahlberg will be worth the price of admission — and we do remain hopeful that we are going to be seeing more characters from the original here and there.

What do you most want to see moving into Boston Blue season 1 episode 2?

