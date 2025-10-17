Doctor Who season 16: Show exec defends long-term future

At this point, we certainly understand anyone out there who wants to see Doctor Who season 16 back sooner rather than later. However, there is also more uncertainty at present than there has been in quite some time.

Do we think that the show is going to be back at some point? Absolutely but at the same time, there is no real reason to think that it is going to happen quicky. There are a lot of boxes that need to be checked off and beyond just that, there needs to be a streaming partner.

With all of this in mind, let’s turn things over now to Jane Tranter. Speaking in a new interview with BBC Radio Wales (per Deadline), the executive producer noted that reports of the show’s death have at this point been largely exaggerated:

“The plans for Doctor Who are really simply this: the BBC and BBC Studios had a partnership with Disney+ for 26 episodes. We are currently 21 episodes down into that 26-episode run. We have got another five episodes of [spin-off series] The War Between The Land And The Sea to come. At some point after that, decisions will be made together with all of us about what the future of Doctor Who entails.

“It’s a 60-year-old franchise. It’s been going for 20 years nonstop since we brought it back in 2005 [when I worked at the BBC]. You would expect it to change, wouldn’t you? Nothing continues the same always, or it shouldn’t continue the same always. So it will change in some form or another. But the one thing we can all be really clear of is that the Doctor will be back and everyone, including me, including all of us, just has to wait patiently to see when — and who.”

We do not necessarily think that the show needs a streaming partner who is funneling a ton of money into the budget. The most important thing with the show comes via the writing and the imagination. If the producers can pull that off and entertain, does anything else matter?

