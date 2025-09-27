Doctor Who season 16: Jodie Whittaker still open to return

At this point, we are eager for almost any news possible when it comes to Doctor Who season 16 — and how can we not be? It definitely is clear that the British institution is going to be back at some point and yet, there are still other mysteries. Take, for starters, who the new Doctor will be, or who from the past could end up returning in some capacity.

Now if there is anything more that we can share about the future at present it is simply this: Jodie Whittaker wouldn’t mind returning after after an appearance at the end of last season.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get some more TV reactions reviews!

Speaking in a new interview with The Times, Whittaker reflected about her recent cameo as the 13th Doctor, and also indicated an openness to come back if the situation does call for it:

“The second I got to Cardiff, I felt like I was home, even though it’s a different studio, a different Tardis. It’s just my absolute happiness, Doctor Who. If someone said to me in 20 years, ‘I’ve written an episode and the 13th comes back,’ I just wouldn’t hesitate. It’s absolute joy.”

Now, of course the primary order of business now is for the BBC to figure out what they want the future to look like when it comes to this show, as doing that is not necessarily an easy task. While they are committed to the future, we do hope that they can settle on some sort of international distributor, as well. We don’t even necessarily need something as big or expensive as Disney+, as this is one of those shows that has found a measure of success as a plucky underdog in the past.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Doctor Who now

What are you hoping to see on Doctor Who season 16, no matter when we get it?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, be sure to keep coming back — there are some more updates on the way.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







