Doctor Who season 16: What does David Tennant know?

Anytime that you bring up the modern-day iteration of Doctor Who, it almost always makes some sense to mention David Tennant.

After all, remember a couple of things here! Not only was one of his most iconic Doctors in the history of the franchise, but he also came back for some specials prior to Ncuti Gatwa taking over. He’s got a long-lasting relationship as well with showrunner Russell T. Davies, so we understand that there may be this general idea that he somehow knows almost anything and everything about what could be coming … even if that is not the case.

Speaking in a new interview with BBC Radio 2 (per Doctor Who Production News), Tennant revealed that he did have an “inkling” that Billie Piper could be turning up at the end of season 15. However, he also made it really clear that he does not know what is going to be coming up after the fact. The only people who do may be Davies and, to some extent, Piper, but things could even change for her!

At the moment, the biggest thing that we are reminding ourselves here is that a season 16 is going to happen eventually, but it was never confirmed (despite the whole “regeneration”) that Piper is going to be playing the Doctor. We tend to think that this entire thing was just established to be an awesome cliffhanger, one designed to make all of us infinitely curious in whatever the future could be. Think of it as another way to plead to the powers-that-be for another season, no matter who the international partner is beyond BBC One.

