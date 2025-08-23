Doctor Who season 16 will happen, exec confirms

Are we actually going to see a Doctor Who season 16 happen? This is a question that has circulated for a while, and for good reason. After all, Disney+ may not be renewing their distribution deal, and that does mean that we could be left with some major questions about the future.

Ultimately, though, the executives behind the scenes at the BBC One series have made more of their intentions clear — and that includes the fact that they will keep it going in some shape or form.

Speaking recently per the Radio Times, Kate Phillips, chief content officer at the BBC, did her best to make the future clear by simply stating “Any Whovians out there, rest assured – Doctor Who is going nowhere.” This means that regardless of whatever Disney decides, there is going to be a chance for this franchise to keep moving forward.

Now that we’ve said this, here is where we would remind you that there is no real reason for any decision to be hurried upon. They will need to find the right sort of international distribution even if Disney backs away and honestly, we wouldn’t be upset if the show goes back to its lower-budget roots. The real strength of this series has always been its imagination and at this point, we have no real reason to think that this is about to go anywhere. Why would it?

Of course, we do know that there is one other important question that has to be thought through here: What is going to happen when it comes to the next Doctor. Is it really going to be Billie Piper? We know that she was brought back and yet, she was never really confirmed to be the Doctor per se.

