Doctor Who season 16: Billie Piper on mystery return

At the time of this writing, it still remains unclear what is going to happen when it comes to Doctor Who season 16 — and things are still very much unclear.

What do we know at this point? Well, there are concerns that Disney+ is moving on and if that’s the case, BBC One needs to figure out a new international partner. This is not a show that is going anywhere long-term and yet, there are rumors and concern that we are years away from actually seeing the show back.

With all of that being said, we do at least know that Doctor Who created a big mystery in the season 15 finale when it comes to Billie Piper. Who is the former series star going to play? Is she really the next Doctor? The finale hinted at it and yet, nothing was confirmed. That is also something that Piper herself could not speculate on during a recent Florida Supercon visit. Here is some of what she had to say on the subject per Bleeding Cool:

“This is such a minefield. I have to really engage with how I answer this. All I can say is I was approached very last-minute, and I can’t talk about in what capacity, but I found it very emotional to film, and I think it’s a really great ending … As in, I just found it quite moving, and it was really fun to film because it had such a sort of cloak-and-dagger feeling about getting it made. So, yeah, I have to lie a lot about anything to do with ‘Doctor Who,’ it seems.”

Piper saying it was last-minute makes a ton of sense, given the fact that the ending of season 15 was re-done to accommodate Ncuti Gatwa’s departure. This is at least a way to keep people talking through what could be a long hiatus.

