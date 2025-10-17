Law & Order: SVU season 27 episode 5: A difficult crisis

Next week on NBC, you are going to have a chance to see Law & Order: SVU season 27 episode 5 officially arrive. What more can we say now?

We have seen the Mariska Hargitay show over the years take on a number of difficult subjects but at the same time, the story of “Feed the Craving” may be among the most painful to watch. After all, at the center of this story is an abduction involving a woman in active labor. What is going to happen to her? That is something that will likely play out over time, and there is no clear or immediate answer.

If you look below, you can see the full Law & Order: SVU season 27 episode 5 synopsis and get a much better sense of what is to come:

10/23/2025 (09:00PM – 10:00PM) (Thursday) : When a woman in active labor is abducted, Rollins and Curry look to her doula for an account of events. Carisi tries to get a confession in front of the jury. TV-14

As per usual with this show, you can really say that the drama is going to unfold here in a couple of phases. First and foremost, you have the crisis that is unfolding in real time. Eventually, we will then move to the trial, where Carisi is going to have to work his hardest to get his desired verdict. We certainly recognize that with this show, nothing is ever guaranteed.

