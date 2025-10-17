Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage: When will divorce happen?

We recognize that at this point in Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage on CBS, there is one primary question many have — when will the divorce happen? Does it have to?

Unfortunately, the answer here is “yes” — at least to some extent. The lore of The Big Bang Theory indicates that Georgie is married multiple times. However, that does now mean that the two are apart forever. They could get remarried, right?

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get additional TV reactions and reviews!

Well, here is the thing: All of this is being kept open-ended by producers for the time being. Speaking to Deadline, executive producer Steve Holland said the following when asked if he knew when the characters would split up:

I don’t. I think it’s good. We know some things that are floating out there. It’s not like how it was with Young Sheldon. We knew when George Sr. died. It was when Sheldon was 14 before he went to Cal Tech. We know some things that are going to happen in the story of Georgie, but we don’t know when. That gives us a lot of freedom to sort our way through and find a way to get those points in a way that will feel natural and surprising. The fact that you know it’s gonna happen is a like a sword hanging over their relationship. You don’t know when, but you know at some point it’s gonna drop.

Beyond all of this, we do tend to think that there is another interesting question to consider: How will it happen? This is something that will play into whether or not they could get back together, given that there are some relationship hurdles that are really hard to get past.

Related – Be sure to learn more entering the next Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage

When do you think the split is going to happen on Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, be sure to also come back for some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







