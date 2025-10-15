Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage season 2: Less Meemaw?

With the premiere of Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage season 2 poised to arrive shortly on CBS, now is the time to wonder many things. Take, for starters, just how much the sitcom will continue to lean into Young Sheldon that came before.

When it comes to this, at this point we’d say that there is both good and bad news to share. Obviously, the great thing is just knowing that you are going to be seeing as many nods to the past as possible; however, that does not mean that every familiar face will be appearing on-screen all of the time. That includes Annie Potts as Meemaw, mostly because she has a new TV gig on the other side of the country that could limit the number of appearances she makes.

Speaking on this subject a little bit further to TVLine, executive producer Steve Holland did a good job of indicating where things currently stand:

“We’re certainly talking about it … I think she would love to come back. We would love to have her back. The scheduling for that hasn’t worked out yet, but I’m optimistic that it will at some point this season. She’s such a part of the family, and she’s just such a force of nature. But it’s not just another show — it’s another show that shoots on the other side of the country, so it’s tricky for her to fly back for 24 hours and then fly back to New York.”

Our feeling is that later on in the season it could happen but in the meantime, there are some other ways to utilize the Cooper family. After all, signs point to us seeing Mary diving a little bit more into the dating world, though we know to some extent how this ends up.

