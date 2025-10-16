NCIS: Tony & Ziva season 1 episode 10 (finale): ‘Full Circle’

In just seven days’ time, you are going to have a chance to see NCIS: Tony & Ziva season 1 episode 10 arrive on Paramount+. So what can we say about it?

Well, first and foremost, here is a note that “Full Circle” does have the immense challenge of trying to tie together every loose end we’ve seen so far this season — doing that is not easy, so can the powers-that-be really pull it off? We anticipate that there is going to be a lot of action over the course of the finale, but there’s at least a chance for some romance at the same time. We’d love for there to be a cameo or two from the greater universe but if that happens, the writers and producers have done a good job keeping it a secret. We’re mostly just focused on the title characters and what happens to them.

If you look below, you can see the full NCIS: Tony & Ziva season 1 episode 10 synopsis with more insight on what is ahead:

To stop a deadly international attack, Tony and Ziva risk it all and learn who they can really trust.

Will there be a cliffhanger?

There is at least a small chance of that and yet, we also don’t think it is really needed. The thing that we are more curious about at this point is whether or not a season 2 is going to happen as for now, not all that much is confirmed on that one way or another. We like to think that the Michael Weatherly – Cote de Pablo show is faring well and yet, Paramount+ does not release viewership for any of their streaming shows.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

