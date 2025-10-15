Shifting Gears season 2 episode 4 spoilers: Raccoon sighting

Shifting Gears season 2 episode 4 is coming to ABC next week — so who is going to get more in touch with nature?

First and foremost, we should note that this upcoming story is titled “Danger,” and that is one of those things that mean a lot of different things depending on the situation. Here, we tend to interpret it as people stepping out of their comfort zone. There are so many different ways to define a fear, right? For Riley, some of those may be different than what it would be for Matt.

Below, you can see the full Shifting Gears season 2 episode 4 synopsis with some more info all about what’s ahead:

When a raccoon appears in the Parkers’ yard, Matt sees a chance to teach Carter a lesson about facing his fears. Meanwhile, Riley struggles to navigate the world of dating apps and goes on her first post-divorce date.

Beyond continuing to bring the comedy, one more thing that the Kat Dennings – Tim Allen show needs to do is continue to keep the numbers solid. So far, the season 2 figures are pretty close to where they were in season 1 — something that ABC is likely happy with in an era where numbers due tend to decline a lot from one season to the next. So long as it continues to be as stable as it is now, the odds of there being another season are pretty high. The best thing that you do if you enjoy what you are seeing is keep watching live.

As for what is coming on the other side of this episode…

Let’s just note that Spooky Season is right around the corner! By virtue of that, be prepared for an episode that could work to get you more in the Halloween spirit.

