Only Murders in the Building season 5 episode 9: Last before finale

Next week on Hulu Only Murders in the Building season 5 episode 9 is going to be here — and yes, it will be huge. How can it not be?

Well, first and foremost, remember here that there are only two more episodes to go util things are wrapped up for the season, and we tend to think that every minute of these remaining installments will have clues. We are heading into the home stretch with Randall suddenly as a possible suspect, mostly because he took the elevator crank that was seemingly used to kill his mentor in Lester. Why do that? Clearly, he is trying to hide something and we will have to wait and see what that is.

Here is where things get all the more interesting here — Only Murders in the Building season 5 episode 9 is titled “Lester,” which serves as a good signal that the robot at the Arconia is going to be incredibly important. Meanwhile, the synopsis below serves to better set the stage:

Told through the lens of one annoying robot who may hold the keys to more secrets than anyone realized — the Arconia throws one last party as the residents discover that a killer may still be in their building.

We will admit that it is an enormous risk deciding to put a story like this so late into the season. What is the goal in taking on an experimental story here? We do imagine that a lot is tied to trying to throw us off. In that way we get it, since we will be spending most of our time thinking a lot about how this show often has its patterns of when we are going to learn about the murderer. By virtue of that, we almost hope that this LESTR-centered story only reveals so much, and leaves us waiting for the finale to give closure.

