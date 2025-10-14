Only Murders in the Building season 5 episode 8: A bird call secret

To the surprise of almost no one, Only Murders in the Building season 5 episode 8 dropped a huge reveal in the final minutes.

So what have we learned this time around? Well, it is rather simple, and it starts with the simple fact that Randall, the new doorman, may have been the person who killed Lester. Or, at the very least, he is the one who picked up the elevator crank with a poop bag right after he was killed.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get more ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING reviews!

Earlier in the episode, it was noted that the elevator crank was in Nicky’s office, meaning that someone had to put it there. If it was Randall himself, then that is a suggestion that he may have been more on the inside than anyone was aware. Was he working for Nicky, against him, or for someone else entirely? If you think back to earlier this season, there was an anti-Lester comment marked in the Arconia staff room, which was easy to assume it was just about the robot. Now, however, it turns out that this is not actually the case.

With there only being two more episodes to go in this episode, all of a sudden the new doorman becomes a lead suspect, but there is still a huge problem here when it comes to motive. Unless he is a hired gun, there is seemingly no reason for him to take out Nicky and Lester. The former had a ton of enemies, but the latter almost zero. This is what makes this particular story so fascinating, but also so confusing in the end. The suspect list tends to get smaller at this time of a season and yet, it still is not happening.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Only Murders in the Building right now

What did you think about the overall events of Only Murders in the Building season 5 episode 8?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back to get some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







