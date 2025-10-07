Only Murders in the Building episode 5: Is Romy the killer?

We will admit that entering Only Murders in the Building season 5 episode 7, we had a certain amount of suspicion towards Romy, the assistant to the Mayor.

So why her? Well, a lot of it is simply tied to the history of the Hulu series. If you think back over the past several years, you will most likely remember that the killers are often people who are somewhat under the radar, or are lesser-known actors amidst a huge cast. Think season 2 with Poppy, season 3 with Cliff / Donna, or season 4 with Marshall. The last time that we really had a notable name as a killer was season 1 with Amy Ryan as Jan. Romy fits the bill, especially since she is in close proximity to not only Mayor Tillman, but also multiple other people in power.

Yet, we tend to think that the events of episode 7 give us the strongest evidence in a while that Romy is not actually the person responsible. After all, we learned that she already has something else “nefarious” attached to her: She is actually related to Bash, and seems to be in the Mayor’s office as a way to keep him in line. Since there is already some sort of twist with this character, it seems less likely that she is also a murderer. Instead, her job is mostly to attend to Tillman whenever, but also probably report back to Christoph Waltz’s character.

For now, we tend to think that out of the billionaires on Only Murders in the Building, Jay is the one who makes the most overall sense. Beyond him, we still would not rule out entirely the Mayor himself, though we’re not sure that Romy would know all that much about it. The twist? She never really leaves him alone, so he would need a good distraction.

