The Golden Bachelor episode 4 video: Is someone quitting?

As we get prepared to see The Golden Bachelor episode 4 on ABC later this week, we are ready for all sorts of scenarios. How can we not be? Hometown dates are right around the corner, and Mel Owens is seemingly facing a major cut as there may be just three women there with him at that point in the season.

(We do tend to think that it’s a little strange that it is only three, but this version of the show is operating under a slightly condensed format.)

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get some more reality TV coverage!

If you head over to the link here now, you can see a new promo for this The Golden Bachelor episode that features Mel trying to figure out what he wants to do, while at the same time a black SUV turns up, potentially to take someone away. All of this does lean heavily into the idea that one of the remaining women is about to quit the competition — but at the same time, we’ve also been around the block with this show long enough to know that you can’t always take it seriously. Something could easily change.

The unfortunate thing entering this episode is that the one thing we wish we had is also something that the show is likely to not give at all: Some real hope that a relationship with Mel and his final rose can stand the test of time. It is almost impossible to know this stuff until a season ends, so we are at a point where we just have to hope for the best — even if that is tricky.

Related – Get even more news now entering the next The Golden Bachelor episode

What do you most want to see moving into The Golden Bachelor episode 4 later this week?

Who are you rooting for to stick around, and do you think the relationship will actually work? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for more updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







