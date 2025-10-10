The Golden Bachelor episode 4 promo: Who is leaving?

The Golden Bachelor episode 4 on ABC next week is going to set the table for hometown dates. What will Mel Owens decide along the way?

Well, one of the things that is important to remember over the course of this show is that while the lead has a lot of say in what happens, he is also far from the only person who does. The women have to decide whether or not they want to stay in the competition and based on the information we’ve seen so far, one person may opt to remove themselves from the running.

If you head over to the link here right now, you can see a preview that teases that one person may be getting into an SUV and leaving. It is possible in theory that Mel’s just eliminating someone early, but we also cannot rule out any of these other possibilities regarding the women themselves. Because we’re at a point now where feelings are starting to get a little more serious, some of the traditional rules do start to fall by the wayside.

As for what else is coming on the next episode, the preview suggests that we’re going to be seeing more romantic dates and some major confessions coming insofar as feelings go. With hometown dates right around the corner, we’re sure the top question here is simply going to be whose families seem like the right fit. That particular episode is likely to be especially dramatic, largely because we imagine that some family members are going to give Mel a grilling over his now-infamous podcast comments.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

