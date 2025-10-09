The Golden Bachelor episode 4 spoilers: Road to hometowns

If you have not heard already, The Golden Bachelor episode 5 will be coming to ABC next week and with that, bring a ton of drama. Just consider where we are right now!

It is crazy to imagine how far we are into Mel Owens’ journey at this point, as there is only one more episode until hometown dates are here. A number of contestants have been eliminated already, and we want to think that everything is going to be more serious from here on out. That also means there could be more jealousy … but a little romance along the way. Or, at least that is what we hope. We don’t blame anyone for being skeptical about the show or Mel; this is a situation where he does have to earn more trust from viewers.

To get a little bit more insight now on what all is ahead, be sure to check out the full synopsis for The Golden Bachelor episode 4 right now:

In the final week before hometowns, Mel faces his toughest choice yet as he decides which three women will earn a coveted rose and introduce him to their families. At the Butterfly Mountain wellness retreat, a transformative group date brings unexpected shifts as true colors begin to emerge amid mud baths, cold plunges and tantric yoga. Next, a magical one-on-one date beneath the stars at Griffith Observatory deepens connections. Later, Mel seeks guidance from Jesse as he wrestles with the strong bonds he’s built and the difficult farewells that lie ahead.

For us personally, the hometowns are the dates that are going to make or break everything more than what we are seeing right now. We just hope that there is enthusiasm around some of these family gatherings that happen during this episode.

What do you most want to see moving into The Golden Bachelor episode 4 when it arrives?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

