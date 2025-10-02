The Golden Bachelor episode 3 spoilers: Mel at the Orange County Fair

Next week on ABC, you are going to have a chance to see The Golden Bachelor episode 3 arrive. What all can we say about it?

Well, for starters, it does not appear as though the show is looking to send Mel Owens too far away from Southern California, at least for the time being. The series is continuing to plant its roots there and with that, give you a lot of local dates. Some of them sound like they could be fun, but also cause some drama. After all, a photo shoot is almost certain to cause tension based on the specific poses and outfits. That is without even considering the fact that someone is going to be getting a one-on-one date.

Below, you can see the full The Golden Bachelor episode 3 synopsis with some more insight all about what is ahead:

As Mel’s journey to find love continues, emotions run high and the stakes have never been greater. A one-on-one date at the Orange County Fair gives Mel and one woman a chance to relive their youth, capped off with a surprise backstage concert by KC and The Sunshine Band. Next, eight women head to Malibu Beach for a bold photo shoot celebrating confidence at any age, hosted by People magazine’s Editor-at-Large Janine Rubenstein. Later, Mel and the women let loose at a tailgate-themed cocktail party before another emotional rose ceremony and a late-night dip in the pool, but not everything is smooth sailing as rumors circulate about one woman who may not have genuine intentions.

The end part of this has us perhaps most intrigued. After all, we have seen a lot of seasons in this franchise where someone is there “for the wrong reasons.” Yet, it hasn’t happened as much with the Golden arm of the franchise.

