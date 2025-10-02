The Golden Bachelor episode 3 spoilers: Mel Owens & a familiar crisis

You are going to have a chance to see The Golden Bachelor episode 3 arrive on ABC next week — so what can you expect next for Mel Owens’ journey?

Well, one of the things that we have learned over the past couple of years is that no matter the ages of some of the contestants within this franchise, there are some familiar struggles that you are going to see play out. Take, for example, contestants getting jealous of others — or, dates that go over-the-top and cause tension.

Now, it seems as though you can add to the list here contestants “being there for the wrong reasons.” This is something that has been a part of this universe for a long time and yet, here we are seeing it rear its head once more.

If you head over to the link here, you can see the latest preview for The Golden Bachelor that showcases this as some of the women realize that one of them may be most interested in being an influencer. Obviously, this comes with the territory of being on TV, and we do think that the majority of contestants who go on these shows are interested in at least a certain amount of fame. The thing you really have to remember sometimes is to keep these thoughts to yourself if you are in the midst of the show. After all, the other contestants are going to see this as a reason to target you if they find that you are bringing it up with a certain amount of regularity. They may care about Mel and not want him to get hurt; or, they may look at this as a way to get rid of someone who is competition.

