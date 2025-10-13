Matlock season 2 premiere: Who is Joseph Danza?

The Matlock season 2 premiere has now come and gone — so what exactly did we learn along the way?

Well, we knew that the Wellbrexa storyline with Olympia and Matty was going to be a big part of the episode and really, we anticipate that it is going to be a part of the story for a rather long time. With that, why not gravitate over to the tale of Alfie’s father instead?

Early on during the premiere, we learned that Joseph Danza is the name of Alfie’s biological dad, a story that was set up at the end of last season. The real story that we were left to wonder about here was precisely what he wanted and as it turns out, he never knew until recently that he had a child at all. It was Alfie himself who first reached out! The DNA tests came back with the news that this is his child, but there is another dark twist still present: He is not actually sober.

The position that Matty and Edwin now find themselves in is rather difficult, as they recognize that Alfie may want to get to know his biological father; at the same time, though, they recognize the dangers that may come with it. This is someone who could end up being a bad influence depending on where things go with his sobriety, and they know better than anyone the problems that come along with addiction.

Ultimately, we will see more of what the story holds here. We do not think things are going to be rushed here, especially since Matty also has so many other issues at the firm that she will need to deal with. Hence, everything with the document.

