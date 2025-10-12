Matlock season 2 episode 2 air date, what lies ahead

Following the big premiere on CBS tonight, do you want to know something more on Matlock season 2 episode 2? Well, as you would imagine, there is a lot to prepare for!

First and foremost, here is your reminder that the Kathy Bates series is meant to look and feel rather different from the first time around. Rather than having a focus specifically on just Matty having all the information, she is going to face more challenges now courtesy of Olympia. How does she handle not having all the power via the Wellbrexa document? That is not something that is going to be cleared up within a single episode, and it may take time for there to be answers.

To get a few more details on what is to come, check out the full Matlock season 2 episode 2 synopsis below:

“Another Matlock” – While the team is tasked with protecting a witness, Matty and Olympia square off over the Wellbrexa document. Also, Matty and Edwin contemplate whether or not to help Alfie’s father, on MATLOCK, Thursday, Oct. 16 (9:01-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ Premium plan subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

Remember that this is a show that typically airs on Thursday nights and moving forward, that is the pattern that you can expect to see followed. We do think that there will still be some case-of-the-week plots and stories that revolve around other cast members. However, the Matty – Olympia relationship is really going to be a major driving force of the season. You have to go ahead and prepare for that to the best of your ability.

