Bad Monkey season 2 premiere date: An October 2025 update

Is there a chance that we are going to learn more about a Bad Monkey season 2 premiere date before the month of October is over? Given that cameras are now rolling for the Apple TV+ series in California, we do understand the enthusiasm more than ever.

First and foremost, we do recognize it is notable that Vince Vaugh and the rest of the cast are not shooting exclusively in Florida this time around. The West Coast has stood in for the state before, and it is happening now thanks in part to some tax incentives. We imagine that the next several months in totality are going to be spent with the cast and crew at work.

So as for whether or not we are going to be getting more Bad Monkey season 2 news in the near future, the simple answer is that when it comes to casting, it is at least possible. However, it is not altogether likely to be tied to a premiere date. We do not personally foresee the show back until late next summer at the earliest, and that means that Apple is going to take their time revealing a whole lot more.

Now, we just have to hope that the second season is just as entertaining as the first. We’re well-aware of the challenges that exist here, especially when you consider the fact that the series is being based on an original concept and not necessarily source material. The book Razor Girl could be adapted down the road, but it may take a little bit of time to get to that point. Honestly, that’s not a bad thing if it gives us so many more seasons down the line.

