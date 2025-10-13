Only Murders in the Building season 5 episode 8: ‘Cuckoo Chicks’

In a little more than 24 hours you are going to have a chance to dive into Only Murders in the Building season 5 episode 8. Want to learn more right now about the story?

Well, first and foremost, here is your reminder that “Cuckoo Chicks” is the title for this episode and that has us raising some questions. After all, this is the nickname that Lester apparently had for Oliver and by virtue of that, we do have to think a little bit about if he is the focus — or, if there are some other suspects that we have to think about here.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get more ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING reviews!

Based on the Only Murders in the Building season 5 episode 8 synopsis below, there is one thing we are especially excited for — and really, it is tied to Mabel:

Mabel gathers a ragtag group to crash an exclusive ladies night. While trying to save the Arconia from being sold, Charles and Oliver accidentally end up in couples’ therapy.

Who will this ragtag group be? What is fun is that there are some characters at the Arconia who could easily find their way into this. Just think for a moment about The, Uma, or Ursula — we’d love to see any of the female characters of the building to get together with the common good of trying to save it.

As for the couples’ therapy story, at least it has potential to be funny? If nothing else, we do suppose that it is possible that the trio are going to learn something that does prove important for the end of the season, but we’ll have to wait and see just what that looks like. The crazy thing here is that in general, there are only three episodes left — everything will have to move quickly in order for us to get some big-time answers.

Related – Be sure to get some more news entering the next Only Murders in the Building

What are you most eager to see entering Only Murders in the Building season 5 episode 8?

Share some of your early thoughts and predictions now! Once you do, come back — there are a lot of other updates on the way.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







