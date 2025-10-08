Only Murders in the Building season 5 episode 8: Two major stories

As we do get ourselves prepared to see Only Murders in the Building season 5 episode 8 on Hulu next week, one thing is clear: There is a lot going on across the board!

First and foremost, consider the fact that there are still murders that need to be solved via Lester and Nicky. Beyond that, we also need to remember that the Arconia may be sold and transformed into a casino! This seems to be the end goal for one Camila White, who has now established herself as a villain — even if she didn’t kill either of the aforementioned victims, she had no problem pointing a gun at the trio. How do they handle this?

Speaking to TVLine, showrunner John Hoffman noted that all of these stories are going to be important coming up, and the trio is going to have their hands full:

“They both become equally important because they both become tied to what they begin to understand could possibly be … So they have to try and carry on that [dual] mission, both on a personal level, for themselves and for everyone around them, but also for Lester — to sort of find some redemption.

“The stakes of the season become, ‘Are we giving up our home?’ — [while also] asking ourselves what’s going on in the larger landscape out there … ‘What are we giving up? Do we fight, and do we hold on to it?’”

From where we stand personally, it feels like there 100% has to be a way for the building to be saved,, mostly due to the fact that it would fundamentally change the entire show if they were no longer present at the Arconia. Also, we have a hard time even thinking that Oliver will move out — isn’t there still a way for him and Loretta to find a home for themselves within these walls?

What do you think we are going to see on Only Murders in the Building season 5 episode 8?

Do you think that both cases will be solved? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do, come back for more.

