Is Last Week Tonight with John Oliver new tonight on HBO, 10/12?

Is Last Week Tonight with John Oliver new tonight on HBO? It does make perfect sense at this point to want more of the show, and for good reason. There is certainly no shortage of conversation topics given what is going on in the news.

Before we go any further, let’s just go ahead and share the following good news — you will be seeing the late-night show on the air in just a matter of hours! The installment is going to be airing starting at 11:10 p.m. Eastern time, following new episodes of Task and then The Chair Company. There is a lot of content to discuss, and we know at this point that the show could veer in a wide array of different directions.

Now one of the things that we are the most eager to see at this point is just how Last Week Tonight does start to wind down into the end of the season. It may be crazy to think about at the moment, but there are only a handful of episodes left and the finale typically airs before we get to the holiday season. We’re not sure that there is a way to accurately sum up a lot of what we’ve seen so far this season, but we are nonetheless eager to see the powers-that-be try.

Personally, the biggest thing that we want to see here is simply a segment or two that drives conversation. After all, isn’t this the best way to actually signal the effectiveness of this show? We recognize that it is comedic but at the same time, there is a chance for education with some of the information often brought to the table.

