Countdown cancellation: Jensen Ackles responds, thanks fans

Earlier today, the sad news officially came out that there is not going to be a Countdown season 2 at Prime Video — and it does still come as a surprise. Not only was the first season seemingly quite popular, but it ended on a cliffhanger that a lot of people easily wanted resolution on. Beyond all of that, you could have argued that the action drama starring Jensen Ackles fit right in with the likes of Reacher, Cross, and a lot of the other shows the Amazon-owned service has done over the years.

Was its undoing the fact that it was not an adaptation of super-popular material? It is hard to speculate on at this point, though we can at least say that Ackles is at this point bummed to see it go.

In a new post over on his Instagram page, the actor lamented further the loss of the show, noting that he had a great time working with creator Derek Haas and the rest of the cast. He seems to be well-aware that not all shows in the industry work out — he and Jared Padalecki managed a great decade and a half on Supernatural, but since that time both of them have been a part of shows that faced the cancellation axe. It is never easy but in the end, you move forward.

Luckily for Jensen, we know that there are some other jobs already lined up. He has a major part in the upcoming The Boys prequel Vought Rising and beyond just that, we know he will be in at least a couple of episodes of Tracker season 3 — and there could always be room for more. If the story is there, we do think that a comeback could easily happen … but time will tell.

