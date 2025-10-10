Countdown canceled at Prime Video; no season 2 coming

If you were hoping to see more of Jensen Ackles and Countdown over at Prime Video, we do unfortunately have some bad news to share.

According to a new report coming in from Deadline, the streaming service has opted to not proceed with another chapter of the story, which comes from executive producer Derek Haas. The news is somewhat of a surprise given that the first season appeared to be reasonably popular, but the site notes that the cancellation has more to do with international viewership than necessarily the show’s performance stateside.

Countdown represented an interesting swing for the Amazon-owned streaming service, largely because this was a little more of a “traditional” TV series than some of their other entries. We were talking about a thirteen-episode series that actually stuck around for a while, especially when a lot of streaming shows these days only run eight or ten installments before they wrap up. Ackles was also a strong star coming off of Supernatural and The Boys. He will remain in business at Prime Video, and he is also poised to lead the way in Vought Rising, the prequel to The Boys that is currently in production.

Ultimately, the hardest thing about this cancellation is that the first season ended on an absolutely bonkers cliffhanger and now, we have no way of ever knowing if there is going to be any resolution to all of it. We’ll be of the belief that Amber will survive, but that is mostly because we now have the power to determine almost any ending to the story that we want.

Is there a chance that the show could be revived somewhere else? You never say never with this sort of stuff but at the same time, it feels unlikely.

