Law & Order: SVU season 27 episode 4 spoilers: ‘Clickbait’

As we prepare more in order to see Law & Order: SVU season 27 episode 4 on NBC, what more can we say about it?

Well, for starters, the title for this particular installment is “Clickbait,” and of course we tend to think already that it is going to be topical in nature. This would not be the first time that the long-running show has taken on such ideas as media manipulation and the internet altering the narrative, but this one could prove to be especially devastating. It could also end up being one of the most important episodes for Amanda Rollins that we have seen in quite some time.

To get a few more details now on what is to come, be sure to check out the full Law & Order: SVU season 27 episode 4 synopsis below:

10/16/2025 (09:00PM – 10:00PM) (Thursday) : When a tween suffers a life-threatening miscarriage, the SVU must unravel a web of online fabrications to identify a suspect. Rollins carefully weighs her career options. TV-14

Given that Kelli Giddish is now a major part of the series once more, there are really not too many options as to where her story could end up — and honestly, we don’t mind that at all! What really matters the most to us right now is simply that we get to see some more great stories featuring Rollins and Benson, given that this is one of the best dynamics in all of TV.

For those who are looking a little bit more long-term beyond just this upcoming episode, this is where we’ll also remind you that there is a new episode currently set for October 23. This is a great way to get the season started, and certainly build up momentum for everything that could be coming further down the line.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

