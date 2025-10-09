The Celebrity Traitors UK episode 3 air date, what lies ahead

After what you saw tonight on BBC One, it makes sense to want to know more about The Celebrity Traitors UK episode 3. When does it air, and what will the story here be for the remaining contestants?

First and foremost, let’s just start by noting that we are facing a rather long hiatus after getting a chance to see the first episodes back to back over the past couple of days. The plan moving forward is for episode 3 to air Wednesday, and then episode 4 the day after. This gives some viewers a chance to catch up but in general, it sets the table rather well for what we are hoping will be a great next chapter of the show.

So what is ahead on The Celebrity Traitors UK episode 3? Well, everything is going to start off with us seeing the first banishment, which was teased heavily at the end of episode 2. Is there a chance that Niko gets banished? In theory, you can argue that, but nothing has been anywhere close to settled yet.

The full episode 3 synopsis does not give you spoilers, but we do think it does a solid job of at least establishing what the story to come will look like:

With the first banishment sending shockwaves throughout the castle, the Traitors don’t wait long to commit their next murder. As a new day dawns, the celebrity players turn their focus to a mission that forces them to work very closely as a team under punishing conditions. But as night falls, will their teamwork continue in the Round Table and result in catching a Traitor, or will they inadvertently banish a fellow Faithful?

Above all else, let’s just hope that we have a good chance to see more humor and hijinks to go along with the mystery. A lot of this is what the show does best!

What are you most eager to see moving into The Celebrity Traitors UK episode 3 when it airs?

Go ahead and let us know in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back to ensure you do not miss some other updates.

