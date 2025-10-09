A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms premiere date, trailer revealed

After months of waiting, we finally know the great news when it comes to A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms over at HBO. Not only is the series coming, but you are going to see it in January!

The network confirmed that on Sunday, January 18, you are going to see the long-awaited prequel to Game of Thrones based on the Dunk & Egg novellas by George R.R. Martin. The synopsis here serves as a great way to set the table for what is ahead: “A century before the events of “Game of Thrones,” two unlikely heroes wandered Westeros… a young, naïve but courageous knight, Ser Duncan the Tall, and his diminutive squire, Egg. Set in an age when the Targaryen line still holds the Iron Throne, and the memory of the last dragon has not yet passed from living memory, great destinies, powerful foes, and dangerous exploits all await these improbable and incomparable friends.”

Meanwhile, if you head over to the link here, you can see the new A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms trailer that not only gives you more of Dunk and Egg, but also the show’s tone — which is going to be significantly lighter than what we’ve seen on the other shows in this universe. Duncan is someone who is trying to find himself after thinking down on his place in society.

We do think that this show is going to be a nice new perspective on Westeros and with that in mind, we more than welcome its emergence. At the same time, we also hope that there are at least a few new revelations in here that could inform what we think about the world moving forward.

What are you most eager to see moving into A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms when it airs?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

