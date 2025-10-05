A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms spoilers: New story tease

Based on a lot of the indications that are currently out there, it looks as though A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms is coming to HBO in the new year. What makes this show stand out?

Well, first and foremost, it is important to remember here that this Game of Thrones prequel will not look similar at all to what we’ve seen on-screen in this universe. There is no evidence of dragons. Meanwhile, royalty is not going to be the focus here either. We are dealing primarily with a knight and a squire, with some assorted characters gathered around them as well.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, showrunner Ira Parker described the story further with the following:

“Nobody’s thinking about magic … This could basically be 14th century Britain. This is hard nose, grind it out, gritty, medieval knights, cold with a really light, hopeful touch. It’s a wonderful place to be. We are ground up in this series, we are starting right at the bottom. We’re not with the lords and ladies, the kings and queens.”

If there is one more reason to be excited about the arrive of this show, it is that George R.R. Martin himself has expressed a really high opinion of what he has seen. This is someone who was very critical of House of the Dragon season 2, and we hope this means that we are getting a story that is going to be really character and performance-based perhaps more so than anything else. If we get this, we tend to think that we could be getting an arm of this franchise that sticks around for a long time.

