A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms premiere date: October 2025 update

Based on what we know is coming up on HBO, should we be optimistic about A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms coming up soon? Well, let’s just say there is a good reason for it!

After all, remember the following first and foremost — filming for this particular Game of Thrones prequel has been done for a long time now. Because of that, we are pretty optimistic that at some point in the relatively near future, we are going to get a little more information. After all, the network has already confirmed that you will see the show early next year, so why not just throw a premiere date out there?

One thing that we can say for now about A Knight of a Seven Kingdoms is that we wouldn’t be shocked at all to see a date announcement later this month, mostly likely alongside the premiere of IT: Welcome to Derry. While not confirmed, we are relatively optimistic about info coming out around that time — and possibly a teaser to go along with it. HBO may need an aggressive campaign given that the series, while based on the work of George R.R. Martin, will be different from anything else in the universe. It is smaller in scale and also with its cast, and could give you a different perspective on things.

Ultimately, we really do hope that it is successful, and it bridges the gap rather well to House of the Dragon season 3. Based on its production timeline, our hope remains that we are going to see it arrive at some point in the summer. We know that it will be nothing short of epic.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

