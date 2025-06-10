A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms premiere date: June update

With us now more than a week into June, we wouldn’t blame anyone for being extra impatient on A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms. After all, once upon a time the Game of Thrones prequel was slated to come out this year! Now, HBO has stopped promoting it heavily and it seems to be radio silence in all directions.

If you are thinking right now about the worst possible scenario, don’t fret: The series is still coming. However, its release seems to be on the backburner for the rest of the year.

Over the past several months, the aforementioned network has confirmed that beyond The Gilded Age this year, you are going to see some high-profile releases including Task, starring Mark Ruffalo, and then eventually IT: Welcome to Derry. A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, meanwhile, is seemingly on hold until 2026. What the reverberations are on this remain to be seen, including if this means that House of the Dragon season 3 is on hold until the fall of next year or even later.

In getting back to A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, though, our feeling is that a specific premiere date could be revealed in the mid-to-late fall, and that it could air in January or February. Personally, we see it arriving before Euphoria.

If you have not heard much about this series…

Here is how HBO described it via an official logline:

“A century before the events of ‘Game of Thrones,’ two unlikely heroes wandered Westeros… a young, naïve but courageous knight, Ser Duncan the Tall, and his diminutive squire, Egg. Set in an age when the Targaryen line still holds the Iron Throne, and the memory of the last dragon has not yet passed from living memory, great destinies, powerful foes, and dangerous exploits all await these improbable and incomparable friends.”

Based on everything we’ve heard so far, George R.R. Martin feels strongly about the success of this show — and its adherence to the source material.

