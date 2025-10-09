The Amazing Race 38 episode 4 preview: Clowning around

As we look towards the next episode of The Amazing Race 38 on CBS, there are a lot of specific things to be excited about here. At the same time, we also have questions.

Where do we start? Well, first and foremost we really just hope that there is some sort of equalizer coming for the rest of the teams. Turner & Megan barely had a chance on this past episode but at the same time, they also did not do themselves many favors. The impetus is now on Kat & Alex to try and figure things out, but the problem here is that they are really far behind. Is there any way for this to change?

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to more AMAZING RACE reviews!

Unfortunately, the preview for what lies ahead last night failed to give all that much away as to what lies ahead for those two. Instead, it focused on some other teams who are going to facing some major problems.

Tucker & Eric – There is no denying that they are two of the most physical competitors this season, but are they about to be stumped by something as theoretically simple as a Rubik’s cube? There is a reasonable chance of that, all things considered.

Joseph & Adam – Meanwhile, these two seem to be partaking in a challenge themed around clowns — but also struggling mightily with it at the same time. Consider this a reminder that there are some really weird and/or random skills you sometimes need to do well at this show, and finding a way to utilize them can be harder than expected.

Above all else, one of the biggest questions we’ve got is whether or not Jag & Jas can continue to be the dominant team of the season. At this point, it is really not all that close.

Related – Get some more thoughts on last night’s The Amazing Race episode

What are you the most interested in seeing as we look towards The Amazing Race 38 episode 4?

Go ahead and let us know right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that remember to come back — there are more updates ahead.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







