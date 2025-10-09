The Amazing Race 38 episode 3: Who was eliminated?

Before we dive too far into saying anything about The Amazing Race 38 episode 3, let’s at least say this: The leg was cool. There were three different challenges that the teams had to take on within the Czech Republic; however, the way in which this leg was handled was a pretty severe problem.

Why was that? Well, there have been seasons in the past where there were too many equalizers. Now, we are in a season where there is not nearly enough. Taylor & Kyland, Kat & Alex, and Turner & Megan started off at the bottom of the pack, and there were really not that many opportunities that any of them had to get ahead.

Because of the huge disparity between some of the racers, it was hard to really see any drama throughout a lot of the leg. Jag & Jas would have won their third straight leg, but they allowed Natalie & Stephanie to get it instead. It’s a nice show of goodwill but at the same time, it was a strategic move to try to lessen the target on them. Some of the other teams near the top were pretty predictable, whether it be Tucker & Eric in third or Joseph & Adam in fourth. The “Train Wreck” alliance of Joseph & Adam, Jag & Jas, and Natalie & Stephanie could dominate this race for a long time.

Ultimately and to the surprise of no one, this really came down to Kat & Alex and Turner & Megan at the back of the back. Even as some other teams made some mistakes, it was not even to really doom them. Instead, it just caused there to be small shifts within the order as opposed to anything huge. Megan & Turner are gone — they did get a little lost, but would they have still stayed if there was some sort of equalizer in here? That is the real mystery.

