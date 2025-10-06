FROM season 4 premeire date: An October 2025 update

Is there a chance that we are going to hear more about FROM season 4 between now and the end of October?

As is often the case when it comes to the hit MGM+ series, there is hardly a shortage of demand for the next chapter of the story and the powers-that-be know it. Production started for the new season back in the spring and at this point, we like to imagine that a good percentage of footage is already in the can. With that being said, though, it does not mean that we are anywhere close to getting the show back. There is no indication that filming is done, but we hope that this change before we get to the winter.

So when are we going to see the show back? Based on where things currently stand, our current prediction is that it will air within the winter or spring — as soon as the episodes are ready and good to go. Because of this, it is hard to imagine that any sort of additional announcement is going to be made before October wraps up other than a month / something more approximate.

What will the story look like for the fourth season?

Well, much of it looks to begin with the mysterious Man in Yellow (as seen above), who turned up and soon after that, decided that he was going to take out Jim. The community has been almost punished in a way for knowing too much and through that, it does feel fair to wonder what else is next. After all, it feels like with every step forward in this community, there is an additional step back.

What do you most want to see moving into FROM season 4 when it arrives next year?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

