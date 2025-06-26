FROM season 4: MGM+ confirms start of production

We know that there is plenty of excitement for a FROM season 4 to arrive eventually over on MGM+ — so is there good news to share now? We tend to think so!

After all, consider this. In a new post on Twitter, the official account for the show confirmed that production is very much underway in Nova Scotia. This is a show that has been off the air now for several months, and we do think that they waited to start up production until we got to a point where the weather in Canada was a little nicer. Who wants to deal with the snow again? (Also, some of these characters in the town have already gone through colder weather.)

We do tend to think that the fourth season is going to pick up with the stakes higher than they have ever been before, and for good reason. Just remember that the season 3 finale gave us the arrival of the oh-so-mysterious Man in Yellow, and we are both excited and nervous to see what is going to happen now. He’s seemingly killed Jim in order to restore some sort of insane balance to this universe.

Moving forward, we do anticipate some sort of further struggles — mostly because whenever the town does seem to get closer to answers, something happens that throws them multiple steps back into the past. This is seemingly some sort of never-ending cycle. Is there any way at all to break it? Well, let’s just say that we have to wait and see — and we’ll be waiting a while, as the next episodes may not be coming until 2026.

What are you the most eager to see at this point entering FROM season 4 when it premieres over at MGM+?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

