FROM season 4 premiere date: A June 2025 update

Is there a chance that we are going to hear about a FROM season 4 premiere date from now until the end of June? What about news in general on the future?

The first thing that we really should do within this piece is simply acknowledge that it has been a pretty long wait for news on the show’s future. We are aware of the fact that a season 4 has already been greenlit and that beyond just this, filming is currently slated to kick off later this month. Around the time that this happens, we can only hope that there is some sort of greater announcement or reason to add to the overall excitement.

Now, the unfortunate reality here is that while it’d be great to get some premiere date news, you’re going to have to wait for a long time to see it — that is not something that MGM+ is going to hurry into sharing. Our general feeling at present is that spring 2026 is the earliest you could expect the series back, mostly because we expect that Harold Perrineau and the rest of the cast will be working deep into the fall. After that, there will be some time required to get these episodes edited and then ready to go.

The one thing that we can say with some relative confidence now is quite simple: This is not a show that will be rushed at all. After all, this is the biggest hit that MGM+ has and we tend to think that in the months ahead, it could continue to find an even larger audience than what it already has.

What are you most excited to see when it comes to FROM season 4 when it arrives?

Do you think we are going to get some more updates on it soon? Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, come back for more updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

