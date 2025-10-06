Task season 1 episode 6 promo: Who will die?

Based simply on the end to Task season 1 episode 5, it feels abundantly clear that things are going to go from bad to worse. How else can you describe where we are now?

At the moment, it does appear as though almost every single notable character is in a certain amount of jeopardy here, but Tom and Robbie front and center. They were at the center of where things stood in episode 5, but we know that they are far from alone out in the wilderness.

If you head over to the link here, you can see the full promo for what lies ahead, one that gives you a sense of the overwhelming violence that is around every corner at this point. It does seem as though the Dark Hearts, Robbie, and Tom are all going to be battling for survival and at one point, Mark Ruffalo’s character will be in grave danger. We do feel for him, largely due to the fact that his Task Force has been certainly dysfunctional, and that is without even considering the whole mole storyline.

Given that Task has already killed off characters, we do tend to think that another death could be coming. From where we stand at the moment, the only person we consider to be safe is Tom. After all, we tend to think the producers want to ensure that a season 2 is still possible … but plenty of external candidates are still out there at the same time. We are just ready for almost anything to unfold.

One last thing that we’ll say here — the music in the preview is beyond haunting. If this doesn’t get you excited, we are not sure what will.

