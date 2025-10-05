For All Mankind season 5 premiere date: October 2025 update

With us now into October 2025, is there a chance more news on For All Mankind season 5 is somewhere on the horizon?

First and foremost, we should start off here by noting that at this point, it has been almost two years since the latest season of the alternate-history space saga premiered. By virtue of that, you can simply argue that it makes a little bit of sense to bring something more out there … right?

Well, sometimes premiere-date announcements can be hard to predict. However, at the same time we are cautiously optimistic that we are going to learn more about the future of For All Mankind between now and the end of the month, mostly due to the fact that there is really no reason to think otherwise at the moment. After all, filming wrapped some time ago and at this point, we do think that enough time has passed to make us believe that a lot of the episodes are both edited and also good to go.

Now, we are really at a point here where it may just come down to what exactly it is that the folks at Apple TV+ want for the future. You can easily argue that they’d be more than happy to have the series set for the end of the year, but they also have a number of other shows waiting for a date as well — think Silo, Monarch: Legacy of Monsters, or Hijack for starters.

As for what the story for a season 5 will be, it does feel like the base on the Goldilocks asteroid will be hugely important. Why wouldn’t it be given that bringing it near Happy Valley was a major part of the end of season 4?

What do you most want to see at this point heading into For All Mankind season 5?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

