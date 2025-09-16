For All Mankind season 5 premiere date: September 2025 update

With us now midway through the month of September, why not go ahead and discuss a For All Mankind season 5 premiere date further? As you would imagine, there is still a great deal to discuss when it comes to the future of the series.

First and foremost here, let’s start off this piece by issuing a simple reminder that filming for this chapter of the sci-fi epic is done, and that is certainly not something slowing down whatever is coming up next. Instead, the wait at this point is likely due to two different factors: Post-production and whatever Apple TV+ wants when it comes to placing the series on their schedule.

After all, we do think it is important to remember that there are multiple series at the streaming service that are waiting for a premiere date at this point. For example, Monarch: Legacy of Monsters has also been off the air for a long time. Meanwhile, another season of Silo could be ready to go at any point. We would love to see one or two of these shows air this year, but more than likely one will be saved for the first few months of 2026.

With all of this in mind, we would not be shocked if we get news on For All Mankind season 5 this month, but it feels like a toss-up. The most important thing at this point is simply noting that we’re gearing up for something — and that is without even getting into the prequel Star City, which will tell some of the story from the Soviet point of view. If you are a fan of this universe, it feels like this is a great time to be excited and eager.

