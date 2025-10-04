Lioness season 3 premiere date: An October 2025 update

Now that we know even more about a Lioness season 3 renewal over at Paramount+, isn’t this high time to talk more about a premiere date?

Well, first and foremost, we don’t think that it will honestly be that long before we start to hear more news about what the story for the next chapter will be. After all, there have been indications for weeks that the third season would start filming in Texas this fall, and we tend to think that for most Taylor Sheridan shows, the ball tends to get rolling pretty fast when it comes to production.

Now as for what this means when it comes to a premiere date, the answer is a little more complicated. It is our hope that a third season will be available at some point in the spring, and that is mostly due to a couple of reasons: Lioness is one of those shows that does not take a ton of time to film, and there could be a gap in the market there on the Taylor Sheridan front. Think about the fact that Tulsa King is out now, Mayor of Kingstown and Landman are on the way, and a specific date for The Madison, a Yellowstone spin-off that has been filmed for a long time, remains unclear. We do think that Paramount+ is going to want to fill the void here somewhere.

What will the story be for season 3?

We really do not think it is all that complicated! From where we stand, we are anticipating a chapter that will once again throw Joe out into the field, working with someone again from her program. We hope that Cruz will be an active part of the story again to some degree, and the action sequences are at this point all but assured.

What do you want to see when it comes to a Lioness season 3?

