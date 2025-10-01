Lioness renewed officially for season 3 over at Paramount+

We had an indication earlier this year that Lioness season 3 was going to be getting a green light over at Paramount+ — now, it’s official! The streaming service is going to be bringing back the military drama for another chapter.

According to a new report from TVLine, Zoe Saldaña and Nicole Kidman are both set to return as stars as well as executive producers. We had heard Zoe in the past note that she had a three-season deal and by virtue of that, this could be the end of the line … but not necessarily. She could always sign on for more, but we will have to wait and see precisely what happens there!

For now, it is worth noting that the season 3 renewal is coming close to when a lot of people could be at work shooting new episodes. One of the things that is rather nice about the greater Taylor Sheridan universe is that series can be developed and filmed in a rather short period of time. Our hope is that the next chapter of the show is going to be on at some point in either the spring or early summer.

So what is the story going to be moving forward?

Our general feeling at the moment is that the show won’t drift too far from what we saw the first two seasons. At the core of a lot of it may just be another mission that Joe has to lead out in the field. We wouldn’t be surprised if there is a new trainee brought on board and we do see a lot of complicated ebbs and flows. This is a show that does have a heavy action element, and we don’t think it should shift too much from that.

