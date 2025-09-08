Lioness season 3 premiere date: A September 2025 update

Is there a chance we are going to learn more about Lioness season 3 between now and then the end of September? There is a lot to discuss!

First and foremost, let’s just go ahead and note that while a renewal for the Zoe Saldana – Nicole Kidman series is not 100% official, it does appear like it is likely to happen. Our hope is that by the end of the year filming will be underway. Zoe has discussed in the past being under contract for three seasons, which does mean that she is planning ahead in the hopes of being able to do more.

Since we don’t have that official renewal as of yet, we do think that we are going to be waiting a good while to see Lioness back. Our general feeling here is that if we are lucky, the show is going to be coming back at some point in the summer or fall of next year. We would love to see it return sooner than that, but we have to be realistic.

One other thing that we tend to think here is that in the interim, there are a lot of other shows within the Taylor Sheridan universe that are worthy of excitement. For example, consider the likes of Mayor of Kingstown, Tulsa King, and then all of the Yellowstone spin-offs. One of them in The Madison has been done for a really long time, and we are just waiting for the show to premiere. Meanwhile, there is also Y: Marshals coming to Paramount+ in the new year and then also The Dutton Ranch, which is meant for the time being to be the story of Rip and Beth.

